Nigeria Reports 229 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 8,068

Channels Television  
Updated May 25, 2020

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Monday with 229 cases reported by the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,068 out of which 2,311 have been discharged with 233 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 90 cases.

READ ALSO: Makinde Reviews Curfew As Oyo Coronavirus Cases Hits 233



