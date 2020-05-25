Buhari, Gbajabiamila Condole With Media Industry, Mourn New Telegraph Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, have commiserated with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of Mr Waheed Bakare the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph.

In different statements on Monday, the President and the Speaker condoled with the late journalist’s family.

President Buhari according to a brief communique signed by his special aide, Mr Femi Adesina, sent his condolences to the family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

The President prayed that God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all that mourn him.

In a similar vein, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila described the passing away of the Editor as a sad loss.

Gbajabiamila also commiserated with the late Journalist’s family, the entire management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper over the loss, he also condoled with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), stressing that Nigerian journalism has lost one of its dedicated members, whom he described as a diligent and hardworking individual.

According to his statement as sent out by his special aide, Mr Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant the soul of Waheed Bakare a good resting place.

Mr Bakare is said to have died on Sunday after a brief illness, his remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

There are many who took to social media to mourn the loss, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Below are their tweets.

My prayers are with the family and colleagues of @Newtelegraphng’s Waheed Bakare. It is a tough goodbye to bid, but Allah knows best. I pray for quick healing for the bereaved family, friends and colleagues. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. – AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 25, 2020