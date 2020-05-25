Advertisement

Eid-El-Fitr: Ganduje Pardons 300 Inmates

Channels Television  
Updated May 25, 2020
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, spoke to reporters on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje

 

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has pardoned 300 inmates from its correctional facilities in the state.

This is part of the activities to mark this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Governor Ganduje who paid a visit to the Goron Dutse prison facility said that the gesture is part of the ongoing decongestion exercise to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, over the last 2 months, Kano state has released 603 inmates based on the presidential directive to decongest the correctional centres.

The freed inmates later received five thousand naira for transportation back to their respective homes.



