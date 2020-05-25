Former DG Of Imo State Broadcasting Corporation Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife

The Imo state police command has arrested 82-year-old Theophilus Okere a retired Director General of Imo State Broadcasting Corporation for allegedly killing his wife Mrs Beatrice Okere in Imerienwe community within the Ngor- Okpala Local Government Area of Imo state.

Confirming the incident, the Imo state police command public relations officer Orlando Ikeokwu disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that after killing his wife, the 82-year old ran away until he was arrested by the officers of the command after a tip off.

According to reports Mrs Beatrice Okere who was in her seventies was taking to an undisclosed hospital by indigenes of the community after the incident happened but due to loss of so much blood gave up the ghost in the hospital.

However, the Imo state Commissioner of Police Isaac Akinmoyede said investigation is ongoing to ascertain if the man committed the heinous crime and should be charged to Court in due time.