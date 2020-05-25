Ighalo Set For United Exit As Chinese Club Reject Loan Extension

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo could be on his way out of Manchester United after his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua rejected the Old Trafford side’s request to keep him for another three months.

Ighalo, 30, joined United on the January transfer deadline day this year and has won many hearts with his display which has seen him scoring four goals in eight matches.

United signed the former Watford striker on a six months loan deal for £3m following an injury to English star, Marcus Rashford.

READ ALSO: NFF President Pinnick Condoles With Eagles Star Osimhen Over Father’s Death

Although Ighalo wants to stay back with the Red Devils who are interested in keeping the Nigerian until August when the season ends, the Chinese Super League outfit are asking the player to return to the Asian country to finish off the delayed campaign, according to Daily Mail.

Already, they have offered him a two-year contract extension of £400,000 a week until 2024.

With contract talks stalled and pending a late breakthrough, Ighalo may have played his last match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team as his loan deal elapses on Monday, May 31.

The English giants may have to pay about £20million – an amount Shanghai are willing to let go of the Nigerian – to get him on a permanent deal if speculations about the player’s future are anything to go by.

But that cannot go through until the beginning of the summer transfer window in August.

The 30-year-old resumed training the United squad at Carrington last week but it remains unclear if Ighalo will be at the Old Trafford by this time next week.