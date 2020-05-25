Makinde Reviews Curfew As Oyo Coronavirus Cases Hits 233

Governor Seyi Makinde has reviewed the curfew in Oyo State, despite some spikes in the number of Coronavirus cases within the state.

The governor had earlier put in place a 7:00 p.m. till 5:00 a.m curfew in the state but this has now been reviewed to 8:00 p.m till 5:00am.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa said that the decision was reached at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting presided over by the governor on Sunday.

He also added that the state has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases, while 171 of them are active cases.

Adisa assured that a number of creative measures have been approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved that the curfew currently in force in the state runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The new directive replaces the initial order which pegs the curfew at between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Agreement has been struck with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for a number of positive cases, whose status have been well considered by the experts,” his statement read.

He further stated that the government is wrapping up renovations of Isolation centres located at Agbami, Jericho, Ibadan, Igbo-Ora, Ogbomoso, Saki and Aawe, near Oyo town.

He added that the planned community testing, which could not be kickstarted at the weekend owing to the festivities and public holidays, would commence by the end of the week.