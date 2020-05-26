218 Almajirai Repatriated To Kaduna Will Get Free Education – El-Rufai

The

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i says the 218 Almajirai who were repatriated to Kaduna from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau and Gombe States would be enrolled in free and compulsory primary education.

The governor said every child in the state including the Almajiri has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of free and compulsory education in the state’s public school.

El-Rufai who disclosed this on Monday on his Facebook page added that the COVID-19 test was carried out on all the Almajirai and they all tested negative.

He explained that children would not be denied Islamic education, noting that, plans have been put in place to ensure the children go to Islamic school in the evening and at the weekend.

“I am pleased to see our Almajiri children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well & free of Covid 19. With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity & hope!

“Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.

“The next step is for the Commissioner of Human Services & Social Development, Mrs Hafsat Baba and her team to return them to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers. All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend.

“That is how many of us got our education. That is what the Nothern States’ Governors’ Forum decided. These children may the future of Northern Nigeria. – Nasir @el-Rufai.”

The Almajirai are currently kept in interim care at Government College, Kaduna.

The governor, therefore, assured the children that the state’s decision to reunite them with their families is in their best interest.