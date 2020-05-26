32 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged As Jigawa Records Four New Deaths

Thirty-two (32) COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation center in Jigawa State after testing negative twice for the virus.

This brings to 143 the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state.

The Commissioner of Health Dr Abba Abba Zakari who made this known to newsmen at the NYSC camp in Dutse said the lockdown in the state will be lifted in three Local Councils which include Birninkudu, Gwaram and Gumel.

He however, revealed that four more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the state, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7 in Jigawa.