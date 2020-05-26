COVID-19: Cameroonian Refugees In Cross River Receive Relief Items

Cameroonian refugees seeking asylum in Cross River State on Tuesday received relief items aimed at cushioning the harsh economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items, which were said to worth millions of naira, were distributed by the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with the National Commissioner for Refugees, Migrants, And Internally displaced persons.

The refugee settlement located at Adagom and Ukende/Akpakpanga in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State serves as a home for thousands of refugees.

According to the UNHCR, Cross River State plays host to over 70 thousand refugees and the agency intends to strengthen COVID-19 awareness within the camp.

The refugees were also presented with cleaning agents and other products to encourage proper hygiene and prevent COVID-19 spread in the camp.