English Women’s Football Season Declared Over Amid Pandemic

The 2019/20 season in the top two tiers of English women’s football was called to an end on Monday by the Football Association (FA), but no decision has yet been made on how final standings will be decided.

“The FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has today confirmed the decision to end the 2019/20 season,” the FA said in a statement.

“The FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.”

The cost involved in providing testing kits to complete the season was a major hurdle for even the top level of the women’s game to overcome.

Manchester City led the Super League when the season was called to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Chelsea would be crowned champions if the points-per-game formula applied in several men’s leagues across Europe is applied.

The Blues were just a point behind City at the top of the table and had played one games less.

At the other end of the division, Liverpool could be relegated as they ended the season bottom of the 12-team league.

Brighton and former England manager Hope Powell believes Liverpool should be saved from the drop by the possibility to extend the league to 13 teams next season.

Aston Villa finished the season six points clear at the top of the Championship.

“For me personally, (the preferred outcome is) points-per-game with no relegation,” said Powell, whose side finished the season in ninth.

“It would be hugely unfair to relegate a team when the season hasn’t been able to be played out through nobody’s fault. The most important thing, for me personally, is not to relegate.”

City and Chelsea would qualify for next season’s Champions League based on points-per-game.

“The FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to The FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season,” the FA’s statement continued.

“This will include identifying the entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit.”