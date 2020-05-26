Katsina Govt Extends Lockdown Order After Eid-El-Fitr

The Katsina State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown order in Katsina, Daura and Batagarawa which have been the most affected Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Governor Aminu Masari, the lockdown is effective from 7:00 am on Wednesday.

He announced this on Tuesday at the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House while highlighting the progress made so far in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The development comes days after the relaxation of the lockdown for Muslim faithful to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitri Sallah festival.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Governor Masari there are currently 337 active cases.

According to him, 294 of the cases are from Katsina, Daura and Batagarawa, while the remaining 43 cases were discovered from the remaining 32 LGAs in the state that now have zero cases of the virus.

He further revealed that of the 337 cases, 18 patients have lost their lives, while 51 have recovered and been discharged.