Kogi Govt Purchases 5,000 Testing Kits To Maintain Zero Cases Of COVID-19

The Kogi State Government has acquired over 5,000 testing kits to ensure the state maintains its zero cases in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo who represented governor Yahaya Bello at Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state during the second phase of the distribution of 1000 bags of rice and beans as palliatives sponsored by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The governor noted that his administration has procured materials for the protection of the front-line health workers against coronavirus in the state, adding that the hazard allowance of the medical officers has been increased.

He urged the people of the state to always take all the necessary precaution against the dreaded disease appealed to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to commend Kogi State for not having any case of COVID-19 since its outbreak in Nigeria.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the palliatives, Senator Smart Adeyemi called on Nigerians to invest in agriculture to avert impending hunger that will soon surface as a result of sharp falls in the price of crude oil.