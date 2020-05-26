Lagos Govt Demolishes Dilapidated Building In Ojuelegba

The Lagos State Government has demolished a dilapidated building located in the Ojuelegba area of the state.

According officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD), this followed a distress call by residents of the area, after the balcony collapsed.

Channels TV gathered that the building which was empty had initially been marked for demolition before it became occupied by illegal squatters numbering about 30.

It was finally demolished on Tuesday and the exercise was led and supervised by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, accompanied by SA Urban Planning, Hon. Ganiyu Adele.

Others involved in the exercise included the MPP&UD Permanent Secretary, Arc. Folusho Dipe, General Manager, LASBCA, Engr. Biola Kosegbe, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and officials of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).