May 27: We Will Stop At Nothing To Give Children Quality Education, Says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House will stop at nothing to ensure the provision of quality education to Nigerian children.

He also stated that all efforts would be made to reduce the number of Out-of-school children in the country.

The Speaker was quoted to have said this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, ahead of the 2020 Children’s Day Celebration.

“Nigerian children must be given all the necessary care and attention, especially quality education, that they require to attain their goals in life,” the Speaker said.

He also noted that in support of the age-long maxim that children are the leaders of tomorrow, concerted efforts must be done by all well-meaning Nigerians to achieve a better tomorrow for Nigerian children.

While celebrating them, he said he would always champion the cause of the Nigerian child both in Parliament and outside, to ensure that their potentials are carefully harnessed through good education and training.

According to him, the country cannot set aside May 27 every year to celebrate her children without taking decisive action to better their lives.

Consequently, the Speaker said all policies, including legislative framework, must be put in place to give qualitative education to the Nigerian child and ultimately, reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The Speaker also called on governments at all levels to come up with programmes and policies that would promote the rights of children.

Meanwhile, he called on parents to be responsible and responsive in training and taking good care of their children so that the country would be better for it in future.