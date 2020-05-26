NAF’s Locally Produced Ventilators Ready For Use – CAS Abubakar

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar on Monday announced that ventilators locally produced by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) are now ready for use and will soon be unveiled.

The ventilators will be used in the treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory-related diseases.

Abubakar, said the ventilators were jointly fabricated by NAF engineers and experts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He made this announcement while hosting a Sallah luncheon for frontline troops of the NAF at the headquarters of Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

“While sustaining the fight against the seen enemy, NAF personnel must also maintain vigilance and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and protocols to overcome COVID-19, which is the invisible enemy of humanity,” he said.

The CAS adds that the NAF in support of COVID-19 fight had also distributed reusable face masks to all personnel and provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and ventilators to the NAF Hospital in Maiduguri,

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum who was also at the event appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of NAF in securing the territorial integrity of the country.

He notes that the tremendous efforts of the NAF in general, and the Air Task Force (ATF) in particular, in the fight against insurgency had degraded the abilities of the insurgents and gradually facilitated a return to normalcy for the people of Borno State.