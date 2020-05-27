87 More Patients Recover From COVID-19 In Lagos

Eight-seven more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 825.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, the patients who are all Nigerians, included 40 females and 47 males.

He explained that 26 were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada and five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.