Nigeria Reports 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 8,733

Channels Television  
Updated May 27, 2020

 

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Wednesday with 389 cases reported by the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,733 out of which 2,501 have been discharged with 254 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 22 states and with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 256 cases.

