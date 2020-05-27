COVID-19: Ondo Govt Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

Ondo State Government has lifted the ban on religious gatherings, in churches and mosques.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said churches will only operate on Sundays, while mosques will open for worship only on Fridays.

Akeredolu however emphasised that all the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 such as the use of face-maks and social distancing should be strictly observed.

In the same vein, the state has recorded its second death from the virus in Ifedore LGA.

The deceased was said to have died at home.

There are now 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State, with two deaths, 19 discharged and three still on admission.