Kaduna PDP Suspends Former Senator, Six Others For Six Months

The Kaduna state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed a six month suspension on a former Senator who represented Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi and a former Deputy Speaker in the state House of Assembly.

Hunkuyi who was also a governorship aspirant of the party in the 2019 governorship election in the state was suspended alongside six others for alleged anti-party activities.

Other party members suspended include, Hashim Garba from Kubau Local Government, Dr Mato Dogara from Lere Local Government, Ibrahim Lazuru from Lere Local Government, Dr John Danfulani from Kachia Local Government, Lawal Imam Adamu from Soba Local Government .

Meanwhile, the party also expelled two of its members.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Abrahaman Catoh who stated this on Tuesday, listed those expelled from the party to include, Dr. John Danfulani and Ubale Salmanduna be expelled from the party without further delay.

According to the publicity secretary, the expulsion and suspension of the party chieftains, followed recommendations by a 7-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the State Care Taker Committee.