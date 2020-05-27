May 27: We Must Continue To Offer Our Children The Best, Atiku Urges Nigerians

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with children on the occasion of the Children’s Day marked world-over on May the 27th.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Atiku noted that the future would be determined by the impact we create in the lives of our children today.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue to fine-tune the environment to offer our children the best, particularly in education.

The future would be determined by the impact we create in the lives of our children today. This is why, as a country, we must continue to fine-tune our environment to offer our children the best, particularly in education. #HappyChildrensDay -AA pic.twitter.com/yLK5zAXAP4 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 27, 2020

Also felicitating with Children, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier highlighted the importance of education on their future.

He, therefore, stated that the House will stop at nothing to ensure the provision of quality education to Nigerian children.

The speaker also stated that all efforts would be made to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.