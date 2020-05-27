Over 42 Suspected Cultists Nabbed During Initiation In Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory has nabbed over 42 suspected cultists while preparing for initiation in Cross River State.

The captain of the ship, Ibrahim Gwaska, during a parade of the suspects on Tuesday, told journalists that the arrest was made at Fotomass Hotel, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State during an initiation ceremony.

He said the arrest was made, following an intelligence report from the Nigerian Navy.

Captain Gwaska added that the suspected cultists were drawn from 61 arrested suspects who were apprehended after which Investigation revealed that over 42 of them were preparing for a clash between two confraternities, the Klan and the Axe before luck ran out of them.

The suspects, after being paraded, were handed over to men of the anti-kidnapping/cultist squad of the Nigerian Police Force.

Cross River State’s Security Adviser, Southern Senatorial District, Ani Esin, commended men of the Nigerian Navy on their swift action in apprehending the cultists.

He also promised to hand the suspects over to the appropriate authorities for investigation and prosecution.