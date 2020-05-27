Oyo Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths

Oyo State Government has announced the death of two more persons in connection to Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle.

The governor said the patients died last night and this brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to six.

He also revealed that 17 persons have recovered from the virus and have since been discharged.

“Sadly, the two of the six positive cases confirmed today had already passed away and the total number of deaths is now six.

” 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients had received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to seventy-five,” the governor said.

Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

“One case is from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan South West, Ibadan South East, Surulere, Ido and Egbeda Local Government Areas,” the governor said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Oyo State as at Wednesday, May 27 therefore stands at 250.