Rohr To Continue As Super Eagles Coach, Reaches Agreement With NFF

Gernot Rohr will continue as the Super Eagles coach after he reached a new contract agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick revealed this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on his official handle.

Rohr’s contract was supposed to expire in June 2020 with talks about a new deal which was handed to him in April, having to stall due to the inclusion of fresh terms.

Pinnick, has, however, said the football body has reached a contractual agreement with the former Niger coach.

While admitting that the contract talks may have been a distraction, the NFF boss said the body has never doubted the ability of the coach to deliver for the three-time African champions.

“I’m happy to announce that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles,” Pinnick tweeted. “We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.”

He added that “We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup,” stressing that “These are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.”

Rohr was named as the coach of the West African side in August 2016 after the departure of Sunday Oliseh.

He was handed a three-year contract upon resumption and was to later qualify Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a game to spare.

Also, the coach led the Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after missing out on last two editions.