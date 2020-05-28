Advertisement

Armed Robbers In Paris Steal Bags Worth 800,000 Euros From Nigerian Businessman

Agency Report  
Updated May 28, 2020
People cycle with their bike down the Rue de Rivoli, by the Louvre museum, in Paris on May 19, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). THOMAS COEX / AFP
Armed robbers have stormed the apartment of a Nigerian businessman in Paris, getting away with some 800,000 euros ($865,000) worth of luxury bags, sources said on Thursday.

The burglary took place in an upscale building in the 16th district of the French capital on Wednesday morning, said sources with knowledge of the case.

Wearing surgical masks, they rang the doorbell of the apartment and succeeded in entering and threatened the man with a handgun.

They failed to make him open his safe but still got away with the bags and around 3,000 euros in cash.

Paris has in recent years become notorious for robberies and muggings of rich individuals targeted by criminals looking for luxury items such as jewellery and watches.



