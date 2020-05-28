COVID-19: We Cannot Continue To Live Like There Is No More Threat – PTF Chairman

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has decried the rather careless manner in which many Nigerians have been handling the COVID-19 advisories, thereby putting themselves at risk and endangering the lives of others.

While addressing reporters in Abuja on Thursday, the PTF Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, warned citizens against complacency, even as the government tries to strike a balance between life of citizens and the economy.

He said there are worries regarding the shift being experienced as regards countries now having higher burdens of the virus, stressing that Nigeria has become an epicentre and that should give everyone concern.

“We cannot continue to live as if there is no more threat,” Mr Mustapha warned.

The SGF condemned recent developments in which some hospitals have been turning down non COVID-19 patients.

He said the practice is unacceptable as there are several other diseases killing more people than the coronavurus.

Mr Mustapha revealed that the PTF will soon complete its assessment on the first phase of the ease of lockdown and will submit its recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PTF Chairman urged Nigerians not to let their guards down, stressing that defeating the virus takes a conscious collective effort from both citizens and the government.