Eagles Star Simon Moses Named Nantes Player Of The Season

Super Eagles star, Simon Moses has been named the Player of the Season for French Ligue 1 side, Nantes for the 2019/2020 campaign.

In a statement by the club on Wednesday, the Nigerian scored the highest number of votes from the side’s fans.

Simon got 40 per cent of the votes cast by the 3,500 voters, according to the French team.

Since joining the Canary from Levante in Spain last summer, the winger has played 30 matches and scored nine goals with eight assists.

“Moses Simon left a lasting impression at the club,” the team said. “He has been voted Canary of the 2019-2020 season.”

The player while reacting to the development, took to his official Twitter handle to say, “Thanks; I’m honoured.”

He is the side’s joint-top scorer in the domestic league alongside Ludovic Blas who has equally scored nine times.

However, the 24-year-old beat his teammate due to his assists – five. It is unclear if Christian Gourcuff’s team will hand the Nigerian a permanent deal at the end of his loan switch.