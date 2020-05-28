IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners In Edo, Oyo And Nine Other States

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of eleven Commissioners including those in Edo, Ondo and Oyo State.

This is according to a communique by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows: Edo State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; Osun State, CP Undie J. Adie; Bauchi State CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko;

“Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku; Gombe State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu; Ondo State, CP Bolaji Amidu Salami; Oyo State, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu; Eastern Port, CP Evelyn T. Peterside;

“Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD), CP Okon Etim Ene; Airport Command, CP Bello Maikwashi; and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos), CP Olukolu Tairu Shina,” the statement partly read.

The IGP urged the newly deployed CPs to prioritise community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety, and general crime-fighting among others.

He also enjoined citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.