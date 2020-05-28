Kogi Joins List As COVID-19 Spreads To 35 States In Nigeria

‌

Kogi State on Wednesday joined the list of states with confirmed COVID-19 infectious, as two fresh cases were recorded in the state.

COVID-19 has therefore spread to 35 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was revealed in the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) daily statistics released on Wednesday night.

The two cases in Kogi were part of the 389 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the country.

According to the NCDC, the total number of confirmed infections in the country now stands at 8,733 with 254 deaths recorded.

“On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1),” NCDC revealed on its official website.

Find below, the table showing the breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by state: