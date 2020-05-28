NDDC Shuts Down Operations Over Suspected COVID-19 Outbreak

The management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has approved the shutting down of the commission for two weeks over the suspected outbreak of Coronavirus.

This takes effect from Thursday, 28th May 2020.

The commission in a memo signed by one of its official, Silas Anyanwu, on behalf of management said all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are shut down for the meantime.

The statement also urged members of staff to go into self-isolation for two weeks and await further directives from management.

Head of security of the commission is also directed to ensure the safety of the commission during workers absence, while administration workers are requested to ensure fumigation and decontamination of all offices and premises in the headquarters during the period.

The immediate closure of the commission follows the report of the death of senior staff of the agency.

Director of Finance and Administration, Bassey Ettang Ibanga died on Thursday from complications suspected to be related to COVID-19.