Police Rescue Naval Officer In Ondo

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Undie Adie, says a Naval Officer, Lt Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi kidnapped by men of the underworld along Ago Ajayi, Oba Akoko road, Ondo State on May 17, 2020 has been released.

He was released Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the early hours of the evening.

CP Adie said his release was sequel to the aggressive manhunt the Command and other sister agencies placed on his abductors, who on realizing that there was no place to hide any longer, abandoned him in the forest and took to their heels.

CP Adie warned travelers within this period to strictly adhere to the travel ban on inter State movement imposed by the Federal government as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19, as these bad boys are using the advantage of the empty roads to advance their nefarious acts.

He however, said that the Ondo Police Command will never be that State that criminals would operate in without being tracked down.

CP Adie enjoined the good citizens of the State to go about their normal businesses, while urging them to always stay safe by keeping social distancing as they adhere to the directives of both the State and the Federal government on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19

And further seeks their supports in useful information sharing to enable the Command provide adequate and reliable policing of Ondo State.