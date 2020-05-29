COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Dedicates First Year In Office To Frontline Workers

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dedicated his first year in office to all frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking during the first anniversary of his tenure in office, acknowledged the work and support of health workers at this period.

He said, “Without the support, hard work of the health workers, it would not have been possible to achieve or contain the spread of the virus in Lagos”.

The governor listed some of the honoured frontline workers, to include;

• Dr Sunday Oluseyi Adesola, a Principal Medical Officer 1 who contributed immensely to case management of COVID-19 at the Isolation Centre of Mainland Hospital, Yaba. His vast experience in the case management led to his deployment as the Head of Onikan Isolation Centre.

• Mrs Basirat Adeoye is the Apex Nurse of Mainland Hospital, Yaba. She contributed immensely to the management and smooth running of the Nursing Services for COVID-19 patients.

• Pharm Folarin Amosun is a young, enthusiastic, diligent and committed pharmacist from Lagos State Ministry of Health. His contribution to the logistic activities of the COVID-19 stores is contributory to the success of the supply chain.

• Prof Sunday Omilabu is an internationally renowned virologist, Principal Investigator, Lagos State Biobank and Director Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos. He is highly committed and dedicated to the Lagos State Biosecurity Project especially the Ebola and COVID-19 responses in 2014 and 2020 respectively.

• Mr Olufemi Akinade is a very committed, responsible and dedicated hygienist/medical waste cleaner. His activities in the area of hygiene and decontamination in COVID-19 is contributory to the successful outcome so far recorded.

• Dr Bisola Adebayo is a Consultant Public Health & Community Medicine Physician and Lecturer LASUTH/LASUCOM.

• She is a very diligent, hardworking, dynamic and resourceful leader. She has contributed immensely to the interruption of transmission of infection of COVID-19 by coordinating contact tracing, case investigation and active case search.

• Mr Olanrewaju Aladetuyi is a hardworking, dedicated and highly focused laboratory scientist who ensures that the processes of diagnosing COVID-19 is conducted to achieve rapid release of results. He is known to carry out the highest manual extraction of samples (250) as part of RT-PCR for COVID-19.

• Mrs Abiola Aduloju is the hospital administrator of Mainland Hospital Yaba. She has been supporting the response in the area of administration/management.

• Mr Alaba Anago is a very dedicated and hardworking ambulance driver who was assigned to the response by the Medical Officer of Health of Apapa LGA. He has been performing his role exceptionally following his deployment.

• Mr Tajudeen Bankole is one of the gateman/security officers of Mainland Hospital, Yaba who has been dedicated and committed to his assigned duties during the COVID-19 response.