Edo Discharges 11 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Edo State Government on Friday discharged eleven recovered COVID-19 patients.

This is according to a tweet by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State via his official handle.

With the recent development, 69 patients have now been discharged in the South-South State after their recovery.

“We have discharged 11 COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities,” the governor said.

“That makes it a total of 69 persons so far discharged in Edo. The number of deaths has, however, increased to 13.”

He also hailed “frontline workers” who “have been remarkable this period. We appreciate them.”

We have discharged 11 #Covid_19 patients from our isolation facilities. That makes it a total of 69 persons so far discharged in #Edo. The number of deaths has, however, increased to 13. Our frontline workers have been remarkable this period. We appreciate them. Stay safe. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 29, 2020

An earlier tweet from Obaseki further revealed that there are 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 158 active as of 09:00 am May 29, 2020.

Of the number of confirmed infections, 13 persons have died from the disease, the info graph explained.

On Thursday night, COVID-19 infections in Nigeria increased further with 182 cases reported, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,915 out of which 2,592 have been discharged with 259 losing their lives.

Also, data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day, 111.