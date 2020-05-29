[ICYMI] Dj Cuppy To Host New Apple Music Show

Nigerian-born DJ, Florence Otedola a.k.a Cuppy has been announced as the host of a new show by music streaming giant, Apple Music.

According to the company, the show called ‘Africa Now Radio With Cuppy’, will showcase the latest sounds from the continent, ranging from amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, kuduro and much more.

“With a DJ background, I’m excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent!” Cuppy said in an interview.

“There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa, the Motherland. It will be entertainment at its best, Cuppy style!”.

The pink-haired DJ was born in Lagos in 1992. Moving to London at 13, while attending school, Cuppy’s parents gifted her an iPod which she filled with Nigerian music so she could always keep a part of home. Falling in love with music, she taught herself how to DJ at 16.

In 2014, Cuppy graduated with a degree in economics from King’s College London and later went on to bag Music Business Masters Degree from the New York University while interning at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint in 2015.

She has continued to chase the music path ever since from the decks as a DJ, to boardrooms as a music businesswoman and even behind the mic as a producer and vocalist.

On the debut episode of the new show which will go live on Sunday, May the 31st, Nigerian Producer Kiddominant – known for producing African hits such as Davido’s ‘Fall’ and AKA’s ‘Fela In Versace’ – will join Cuppy via FaceTime.

Also featuring on the first episode of the show would be South African actress, Pearl Thusi, who is the lead character in the Netflix Original Spy Thriller drama ‘Queen Sono’.