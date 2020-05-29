Nigeria Reports 387 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 9,302

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Friday with 387 cases reported by the country, even as authorities intensify efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 9,302, out of which 2697 have been discharged with 261 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 13 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 254 cases.