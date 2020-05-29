Police Order Investigation Into Killing Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

The Police on Friday ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe.

Tina was shot by a policeman on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died on Thursday evening.

On Friday, #JusticeForTina was a trending topic on Twitter.

The Nigerian police have a well-documented history of extrajudicial killings.

In a video posted by Oworo TV on Twitter, a female body is being dragged amid a screaming, hysterical crowd.

Men of the Nigerian police force has just gunned down a young girl and a driver at berger iyana oworo! pic.twitter.com/gVjXfe6g1h — Oworo Tv (@OworoTv) May 26, 2020

The video has racked up over 140,000 views on the social media platform.

According to an account, Tina was shot at Iyana-Oworo Berger bus-stop and was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died.

Oworo TV explained that the yet-to-be-identified police officer had been trying to arrest a bus-driver when he mistakenly shot Tina.

What the Police Said

In a statement by Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, on Friday, the state’s commissioner of police said he is aware of the situation, condoled with family and friends of the deceased, and called for calm.

The police said two officers, ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station, are suspected to have been involved in the incident that led to Tina’s death.

The suspected officers, who have been arrested, “fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by third mainland bridge, in circumstances yet to be determined,” the police said.

One other person, Musa Yakubu, was said to have been shot too. Yakubu, a 35-year-old male is “in stable condition”, the police added.

Elkana, in his statement, said Odumosu, was committed to ensuring “that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law.”

The Commissioner also “reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”

Read the police’s full statement: