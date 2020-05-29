Security Operatives Arrest 251 Illegal Miners In Zamfara

Security operatives in Zamfara State have arrested no fewer than 251 illegal miners in three local government areas of the state.

According to the spokesman of the Zamfara State police command, Mohammed Shehu, a joint team of Soldiers, police and the Department of State Security Services had on May 21, 2020, raided the mining sites in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas, following intelligence information about the activities of the illegal miners which included 250 Nigerians and one Burkinabe national.

Exhibits recovered from them included 12 pumping machines, 29 motorcycles, Chemicals for making gold and Unrefined Gold sifting materials.

The police spokesman also disclosed that all the suspects have confessed to the offence and will be arraigned before the court of competent jurisdiction whenever the court resumes sitting.

He also warned that until and unless the Federal Government lifts the ban on mining activities, anybody who goes against the norms will be arrested and severely dealt with according to the law of the land.