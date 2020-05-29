Advertisement

Trump Says US Is ‘Terminating’ Relationship With WHO

Channels Television  
Updated May 29, 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020, in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN / AF

 

President Donald Trump said Friday he was breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump had already suspended funding to the UN agency, accusing it of being a “puppet” of China as the global health crisis erupted.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” Trump told reporters.

The Republican leader said the US would be “redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”



More on World News

US Policeman Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Charged With Third-Degree Murder

Racism Cannot Be ‘Normal’ In US, Obama Says Of Latest Police Killing

Twitter Flags President Trump’s Tweet For ‘Glorifying Violence’, White House Responds

CNN Crew Arrested In US During Protest Coverage

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement