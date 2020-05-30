Advertisement

21 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated May 30, 2020
A file photo of the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: [email protected]

 

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients in Lagos have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers in the state.

The state ministry of Health announced this on Saturday.

