21 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos
Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients in Lagos have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers in the state.
The state ministry of Health announced this on Saturday.
#COVID19Lagos Update
Breaking!
*️⃣ 21 #COVID19Lagos patients; 6 females & 15 males including a foreign nationals have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society@jidesanwoolu@followlasg@NigeriaGov@ProfAkinAbayomi@WHONigeria@NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/OFfnW4PHR8
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 30, 2020
Read Also: Nigeria Reports 387 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 9,302
