22 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Jigawa

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients in Jigawa State, have recovered after testing negative twice for the virus.

The Commissioner of Health Dr Abba Zakari, who confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday said the recovered patients have now been discharged from the isolation centre.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 181 in the state. It has, however, recorded seven fatalities.

Meanwhile, Dr Zakari who doubles as the Chairman of the state task force on COVID-19 says the lockdown will be lifted with immediate effect in the state capital.

As of Friday night, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded an additional 387 cases.

Of the new cases, 24 were recorded in Jigawa State.