Alex Badeh: Air Force Sentences Six Officials

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said it has concluded its investigation into the action of six officials, in connection with the killing of former Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh.

Badeh, who was a former Chief of Defence Staff, was shot in December 2018 while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.

In a statement by Air Force spokesman on Friday, Ibikunle Daramola, six Badeh aides were found guilty of various offences including absconding in the line of duty, giving false statements and illegal disposal of air force ammunition.

The judgement was delivered by the President of the General Court Martial, Air Commodore David Aluku but is subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority, the statement said.

Read the full statement below: