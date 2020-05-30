Advertisement
Alex Badeh: Air Force Sentences Six Officials
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said it has concluded its investigation into the action of six officials, in connection with the killing of former Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh.
Badeh, who was a former Chief of Defence Staff, was shot in December 2018 while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.
In a statement by Air Force spokesman on Friday, Ibikunle Daramola, six Badeh aides were found guilty of various offences including absconding in the line of duty, giving false statements and illegal disposal of air force ammunition.
The judgement was delivered by the President of the General Court Martial, Air Commodore David Aluku but is subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority, the statement said.
Read the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
TRIAL OF LATE AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ALEX BADEH’S AIDES: GENERAL COURT MARTIAL CONCLUDES SITTING, DELIVERS JUDGEMENT
1. Six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, were today, 29 May 2020, awarded various sentences by the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja. The 6 NAF personnel, who were standing trial for various offences, are; Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander. Four of the personnel were detailed to provide armed escort for Late Air Chief Marshal Badeh, while 2 others were detailed for guard duty at his house on 18 December 2018 when the former CDS was ambushed and killed by some gunmen on his way back from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State.
2. Delivering his judgment, the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, pronounced the 6 accused personnel guilty of various charges including Failure to Perform Military Duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as Conduct to the Prejudice of Service Discipline, for giving false statements. The charges against the accused also included other Civil Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Miscellaneous Offences Relating to Property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others. On the count of Aiding and Abetting, 2 of the personnel were found not guilty, while the other 4 personnel who were detailed to provide armed escort were handed various sentences.
3. While pleading in mitigation, the Defence Counsels urged the Court to show leniency, describing the accused persons as first time offenders. The sentences were announced as being subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority.
4. You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium to the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.
IBIKUNLE DARAMOLA
Air Commodore
Director of Public Relations and Information
Nigerian Air Force
29 May 2020
More on Crime Watch
Advertisement