President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Presidency said on Saturday.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI RECONSTITUTES NNPC BOARD President @MBuhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (@NNPCgroup), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 30, 2020

The reconstitution became necessary after the tenure of board members appointed in 2016 expired.

Members of the new Board include Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South-South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years.

Earlier on Saturday, the demise of NNPC’s immediate past General Managing Director was announced.

Current NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, announced Baru’s passing via Twitter.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said. “He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Baru was aged 60.

According to a statement from NNPC, Baru “died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital.”