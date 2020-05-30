Former NNPC Chief, Maikanti Baru, Is Dead

The immediate past General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, is dead.

Current NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, announced Baru’s passing via Twitter on Saturday morning.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said. “He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) May 30, 2020

Baru was aged 60.

According to a statement from NNPC, Baru “died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital.”