Former NNPC Chief, Maikanti Baru, Is Dead

Updated May 30, 2020
A file photo of former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

 

The immediate past General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, is dead.

Current NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, announced Baru’s passing via Twitter on Saturday morning.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said. “He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

 

Baru was aged 60.

According to a statement from NNPC, Baru “died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital.”



