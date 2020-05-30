Gunmen Kidnap Businessman In Jigawa

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped a famous businessman, Yusuf Maifata, at his home in Sankara community, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State northwest Nigeria.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sp Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to residents of the area, the gunmen stormed the community around 1:47 a.m wielding arms and shooting sporadically, before abducting Mr Maifata.

“The victim has been battling with deteriorating health conditions for quite a while, but he was later discharged from hospital on Thursday and recuperating at home when the unfortunate incident happened,” a family member told Channels Television.

The source also confirmed that the abductors have contacted them and have demanded N40 million as ransom.

According to the source, the abductors also asked about the kind of food the victim normally eats and also the medication he is placed on.

“He was whisked away unconscious because he was traumatized with the several gunshots fired at the main gate of his house before the gunmen gained entrance and abducted him while on his sickbed” the source added.

Jinjiri has, however, assured the family that the police is trailing the kidnappers and would do its best to rescue the 75-year-old victim.