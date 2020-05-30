Advertisement

More Than Six Million COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Worldwide

Agency Report  
Updated May 30, 2020
More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two-thirds of them in Europe and the United states, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

As of 20:15 GMT, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths.

The United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,760,740 cases and 103,472 deaths. But the virus is now spreading fastest in Latin America, with more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 944,695 cases and 49,230 deaths.



