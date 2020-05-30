Advertisement
NCDC Activates Another COVID-19 Lab In Bauchi, Total Now 29
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday it had activated an additional lab to its Molecular Laboratory Network.
The Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory is the 29th of its kind in the country.
In a tweet via its official handle, the health agency said two more laboratories, in Kwara and Gombe, are in progress.
We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network:
Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory
This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 in Nigeria to 29
In progress: Kwara & Gombe pic.twitter.com/khxWQZ7vQM
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 30, 2020
