Nigeria Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Infections

Channels Television  
Updated May 30, 2020
A graphic published by the NCDC on May 30, 2020, displaying the nation's COVID-19 statistics.
Nigeria witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording more than 500 new single-day infections for the first time.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 9,855, out of which 2856 have been discharged with 273 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 378 cases.



