Resident Doctors Threaten Strike Action Over COVID-19 Allowance, Other Demands

The National Association of Resident Doctors on Saturday issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to address some of their pending demands, including the non-payment of COVID-19 inducement allowances.

If the demands are not met by the end of the ultimatum, the doctor’s union threatened to embark on an industrial strike.

The doctors issued the warning at a press briefing in Bauchi after the 40th ordinary general meeting of the association.

One of their demands is the payment of “the recent COVID-19 inducement allowance that was widely speculated to have been paid to Doctors and other health workers,” President of the Association, Aliyu Sokomba, said.

Another is the immediate recall of sacked resident doctors at the Jos University Teaching Hospital and payment of their salaries.

They also want a universal implementation of the Resident Training Act in federal and state Teaching Hospitals while calling on governments at all levels to provide adequate personnel protective equipment for health workers.