[Vibez] Dino Goes To Nollywood, Cynthia Morgan VS Jude, #MarlianDay + More

This week on Vibez, we take a look at some of the stories that shook the Nigerian entertainment space and the showbiz world in general.

Top on that list is the controversy surrounding Nigerian Dancehall Musician, Cynthia Morgan and her fallout with C.E.O of Northside Entertainment ltd, Jude Okoye.

Also in the news this week was the passing of Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, in the world of fashion, we got a glimpse of what the future would look like post-COVID-19, with the launch of Congolese Designer Anifa Mvuemba’s latest collection featuring 3D models.

