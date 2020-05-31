Abducted Nasarawa CAN Chairman Regains Freedom

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Joseph Masin, who was abducted last week has regained his freedom.

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Bola Longe, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the clergyman was freed by his abductors on Saturday night after sustained pressure by security personnel.

Longe added that following credible intelligence, the security operatives arrested four persons in connection with the abduction.

According to him, the bishop was later reunited with his family in Lafia, the state capital at about 1:48 am on Sunday.

A member of Masin’s family also revealed that the clergyman has been taken to a hospital for medical examination.