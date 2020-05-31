Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly Suspends Two Council Chairmen

The Chairmen of Uyo and Nsit Atai Local Government areas of Akwa Ibom state have been suspended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly for alleged gross misconduct and administrative inefficiency.

The suspension of Mr Imoh Okon, chairman of Uyo and his Nsit Atai counterpart, Emem Ibanga followed a resolution of the House read by the Speaker, Aniekan Bassey, after the consideration of a report by the chairman of its committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions, Victor Ekwere, and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy, Mark Esset.

The House mandated their Vice Chairmen, Mr Idorenyin Effiong Inyang, and Ukai Udeme Emmanuel respectively, to immediately take over the duties of the suspended chairmen.

The speaker explained that the resolution was based on the provisions of Section 81 (1) of the Local Government Administration Law (2017) as amended, which says “Where the peaceful functioning of the Local Government or its Council is hindered by protracted crisis, the House of Assembly may, by a resolution passed by a simple majority of all its members, impose such restrictive measures in the Local Government Area or its Council as the House of Assembly may deem fit”.